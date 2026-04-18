71-year-old retired teacher goes viral for singing cover of Khat, wins praise from Navjot Ahuja

Fulfilling dreams has no age limit, and a 71-year-old retired teacher from West Bengal is proving just that by beginning his singing journey at a stage when many believe it is too late. Rabindra Nath Biswas, known online as “gaan_dadu,” is gaining widespread attention on social media for his musical talent.

Viral video crosses millions of views

Biswas recently went viral on Instagram after posting a cover of the trending track Khat, originally sung by Navjot Ahuja. The video, which has garnered over eight million views, shows him singing a few lines from the song inside what appears to be his home.

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Despite its low production quality, the clip resonated strongly with viewers, reinforcing the popular internet sentiment: “never miss a low-quality video.”

Take a look:

Praise pours in from music industry and fans

The performance drew attention not only from social media users but also from the music industry. Navjot Ahuja reacted with teary-eyed emojis, while JioSaavn commented, “Dadu, aap toh chaa gaye.” Amazon Music India also praised him, writing, “Uncle, we love your videos.”

Social media users echoed similar sentiments, with many applauding his talent and determination. Comments highlighted how his performance challenged age-related stereotypes and celebrated his passion for music.

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A lifelong love for music

In a separate post, Biswas shared glimpses of his journey. Born in a small village near Kolkata, he grew up in an environment that prioritised stability over creative pursuits, even though he was always drawn to music. Without formal training, he honed his skills by listening to legends like Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey.

He later worked as a Life Science teacher, continuing to sing at small gatherings while raising a family. Unlike his own upbringing, he encouraged his children to pursue their passions.

Music took a backseat for decades until a recent health setback, including a kidney ailment, forced him to slow down. During this time, his sons encouraged him to return to singing. What began as a simple recording soon turned into a viral moment, earning him widespread recognition and appreciation from audiences and musicians alike.