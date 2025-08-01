71st National Film Awards 2025 Winners Full List: Vikrant Massey Grabs First National Award For Jawan, Animal Wins...
71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey win their first National Awards for Jawan, marking a major milestone in their acting careers. Check the full list here.
Trending Photos
The winners of the 71st National Film Awards were officially announced on Friday at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. The awards celebrated excellence in Indian cinema, recognising films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2023. As one of the most anticipated events in the Indian film industry, the ceremony honoured a wide range of talents across languages and genres.
Marking a significant milestone in their careers, both Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey received their first-ever National Film Awards for their performances in Jawan. The recognition not only adds to the critical acclaim the film has garnered but also highlights a pivotal moment in the acting journeys of the two stars.
Check Full List Here:
Feature films:
Special mentions: MR Rajakrishnan (Animal - Re-Recording)
Best Tai Phake Film: Pai Tang…Step of Hope
Best Garo Film: Rimdottianga
Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari
Best Tamil Film: Parking
Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa
Best Odia Film: Pushkara
Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai
Best Malayalam Film: Ullozhukku
Best Kannada Film: Kandeelu
Best Hindi Film: Kathal
Best Gujarati Film: Vash
Best Bengali Film: Deep Fridge
Also Read | 71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan Wins First National Award For Jawan After 33 Years In Industry
Best Assamese Film: Rongatapu 1982
Best Action Direction: Nandu-Prudhvi (HanuMan)
Best Choreography: Vaibhavi Merchant (Dindhora Baje Re - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)
Best Lyrics: Kasarla Shyam (Ooru Palleturu - Balagam)
Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar (Vaathi), Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)
Best Makeup: Shrikanth Desai (Sam Bahadur)
Best Costume Design: Sachin, Divya, Nidhhi (Sam Bahadur)
Best Production Design: Mohandas (2018)
Best Editing: Midhun Murali (Pookkaalam)
Best Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan (Animal)
Best Screenplay: Sai Rajesh (Baby), Ramkumar Balakrishnan (Parking)
Best Dialogue: Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandha Kaafi Hai)
Best Cinematography: Prasanthanu Mohapatra (The Kerala Story)
Best Playback Singer: Shilpa Rao (Chaliya - Jawan), Rohit (Premisthunna - Baby)
Best Child Artist: Sukriti Bandireddi (Gandhi Thatha Chettu), Kabir Khandare (Gypsy), Treesha Toshar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav (Naal 2)
Best Actor in Supporting Role: Urvashi (Ullozhukku), Janki Bodiwala (Vash), Vijayaraghavan (Pookalam), Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar (Parking)
Best Actor in Leading Role: Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway), Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)
Best Direction: Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)
Best Film in AVGC: HanuMan
Best Children’s Film: Naal 2
Best Film Promoting National, Social Values: Sam Bahadur
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Best Debut Film: Aatmapamphlet
Best Film: 12th Fail
Non-feature films:
Special mentions: Nekal – Chronicle of the Paddy Man, The Sea and the Seven Villages
Best Script: Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know
Best Voiceover: Hari Krishnan S (The Sacred Jack – Exploring The Tree of Wishes)
Best Music Direction: Pranil Desai (The First Film)
Best Editing: Niladri Roy (Moving Focus)
Best Sound Design: Shubarun Sengupta (Dhundhgiri Ke Phool)
Best Cinematography: Meenakshi Soman, Saravanamaruthu (Little Wings)
Best Direction: Piyush Thakur (The First Film)
Best Short Film: Giddh The Scavenger
Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: The Silent Epidemic
Best Documentary Film: God Vulture and Human
Best Art/Culture Film: Timeless Tamil Nadu
Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction Film: Mo Bou Mo Gaan, Lentina Ao
Best Debut Film: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw
Best Non-Fiction Film: Flowering Man
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv