71st National Film Awards Date Revealed: When Will Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Be In Delhi To Receive Their Awards?

New Delhi: The prestigious 71st National Film Awards were announced on August 1 this year, marking a historic moment for Shah Rukh Khan, who bagged his first-ever National Award in 33 years for Atlee's Jawan.

Vikrant Massey and Rani Mukerji were also honoured for their outstanding performances in 12th Fail and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, respectively.

The 71st National Film Awards Ceremony

The awards ceremony will take place on September 23 at 4 PM at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards at what is expected to be a star-studded event. Confirmed attendees include Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji, and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Winners were reportedly informed through official communication and will receive travel and accommodation arrangements as per protocol.

71st National Film Awards Winners

The winners were announced at a press conference held at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, where filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and jury members revealed the awardees.

Shah Rukh Khan won Best Actor for Jawan, while Vikrant Massey also took home Best Actor for 12th Fail in what is being seen as a dual honour. Rani Mukerji was awarded Best Actress for her powerful performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s VVC Films bagged the award for Best Feature Film for 12th Fail. Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while Sudipto Sen was honoured with Best Director for The Kerala Story.

Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur secured multiple honours, winning Best Makeup, Best Costume Design, and Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also received the award for Best Choreography.

Other films such as The Kerala Story, Kathal, Hanu-Man, and Animal were recognised across various categories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s King, sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan.