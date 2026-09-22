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  • /72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, and Dhanush arrive in Kevadia for historic ceremony

72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, and Dhanush arrive in Kevadia for historic ceremony

Prominent Indian cinema personalities, including Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Dhanush, and Yami Gautam, arrived in traditional attire at Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, ahead of the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony presented by President Droupadi Murmu.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 04:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 04:50 PM IST
72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, and Dhanush arrive in Kevadia for historic ceremony
Image Credit: Instagram

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72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, and Dhanush arrive in Kevadia for historic ceremony
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