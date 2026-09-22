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72nd National Film Awards: President Murmu urges stars to avoid endorsing harmful products

At the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Kevadia, President Droupadi Murmu urged India’s biggest film stars to refrain from endorsing products that could be harmful to people’s health. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 07:39 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 07:39 PM IST
72nd National Film Awards: President Murmu urges stars to avoid endorsing harmful products

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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