72nd National Film Awards: Yami Gautam wins best actress - Check full list

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Yami Gautam won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for 'Article 370', while Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for their films 'Bramayugam' and 'Chandu Champion' respectively at the 72nd National Film Awards.
The awards were announced by Jayaraj, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, Aseem Sinha, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury, A. Chandrasekhar, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury in the presence of Dr. Ajay Nagabhushan M.N., Joint Secretary (Films) and Dhirendra Ojha, Principal Director General, Press Information Bureau (PIB).
The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced on Saturday at the National Media Centre in New Delhi.
The awards, which recognise excellence in Indian cinema, also saw several films and artistes across languages being honoured for their contributions to filmmaking.
Randeep Hooda won the Best Debut Director award for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', while films like 'Kalki 2898 AD', 'Amaran', 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', 'Stree 2', also bagged major honours, reflecting the diversity and excellence of Indian cinema, as per the press release shared by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.
Rajkumar Periasamy was honoured with the Best Director award for Amaran. Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao and directed by Tushar Hiranandani, was named Best Hindi Film, while Mithya won Best Kannada Film.
Technical honours included Shashwat Sachdev for Best Music Direction (Songs) for Article 370, G.V. Prakash Kumar for Best Background Score for Amaran, Manas Choudhary for Best Sound Design (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3), R. Kalaivannan for Best Editing (Amaran), and Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma for Best Costume Design (Pushpa 2: The Rule).
Check out the complete winners list.
Winners of the Feature Films category
Best Feature Film: Article 370
Best Actor: Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion, Mammootty for Bramayugam
Best Actress: Yami Gautam, Article 370
Best Director: Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran
Best Supporting Actress: Ropashree Varkady for Mithya, Sachana Namidass for Maharaja
Best Supporting Actor: Sanjay Mishra, Bhakshak
Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kalki 2898 AD
Best Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values: Captain Miller
Best Debut Film of a Director: Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
Best Children's Film - 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu
Best Child Artist: Riddhiman Banerjee, Tapomoy Deb, Gitashree Chakraborty, Arundev Pothula, Athish S Shetty
Best Cinematography: Shehnad Jalal, Bramayugam
Best Screenplay (Original): Sukumar, Pushpa 2
Best Screenplay (Adapted): Yogesh Deshpande, Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke
Best Dialogue Writer: Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar
Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Choudhary, Kalki 2898 AD
Best Action Direction: Anl Arasu, Maharaja
Best Make-Up Artist: P Ravi Kumar, Committee Kurrollu
Best Costume Design: Deepali Noor & Sheetal Sharma, Pushpa 2
Best Music Direction: Shashwat Sachdev, Article 370
Best Background Music: GV Prakash, Amaran
Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir, Maidaan
Best Male Playback Singer: Abhay Jodhpurkar for "Gharat Ganpati" from Navasachi Gauri Mazi
Best Female Playback Singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for "Angu Vaana Konilu" from ARM
Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly, Stree 2
Best Sound Design: Manas Choudhury, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Best Editing: R Kalaivannan, Amaran
Best Assamese Film: Juiphool
Best Bengali Film: Chalchitra Ekhon
Best Hindi Film: Srikanth
Best Kannada Film: Mithya
Best Malayalam Film: Feminichi Fathima
Best Marathi Film: Mukkam Post Bombilwadi
Best Odia Film: Lahari
Best Tamil Film: Raayan
Best Garhwali Film: Dholi
Best Telugu Film: Committee Kurrollu
Best Gujarati Film: Maaran
Best Manipuri Film: Sunita
Best Konakani Film: Mog Asum
Best Tulu Film: IMBU
Special Mention: Dhanush for Captain Miller and Suren G for Meiyazhagan
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