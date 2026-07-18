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72nd National Film Awards: Yami Gautam wins best actress - Check full list

The 72nd National Film Awards celebrated the diversity of Indian cinema in New Delhi, naming Article 370 the Best Feature Film while honouring top performances by Yami Gautam, Mammootty, and Kartik Aaryan.

Published: Jul 18, 2026, 09:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 09:37 PM IST
72nd National Film Awards: Yami Gautam wins best actress - Check full list
Image Credit: IMDb

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72nd National Film Awards: Yami Gautam wins best actress - Check full list
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