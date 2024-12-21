75th Berlin International Film Festival: Tilda Swinton To Be Awarded Honorary Golden Bear

Washington: Tilda Swinton, who is known for working in 'The Deep End', 'Vanilla Sky', 'Adaptation', and 'Young Adam', is all set to receive an honorary Golden Bear at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival.

She will receive an honorary Golden Bear for her lifetime achievement. The award will be presented at the opening ceremony of the Berlinale Palast on February 13, 2025, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"The range of Tilda Swinton's work is breathtaking," said Berlinale festival director Tricia Tuttle. "She brings so much humanity, compassion, intelligence, humor and style, and she expands our ideas of the world through her work. Tilda is one of our modern filmmaking idols, and has also long been part of the Berlinale family. We are delighted to be able to present her with this Honorary Golden Bear."

Swinton has been a prominent face at the Berlinale for decades, appearing in 26 films that have aired in various sections over the years. Highlights include Derek Jarman's Caravaggio, which won the Silver Bear at the 1986 Berlinale, Wes Anderson's Grand Budapest Hotel, which opened the 2014 festival, and the Coen brothers' 2016 Berlinale opening Hail, Cesar!. In 2009, she served as president of the Berlin competition jury, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The Berlinale is the first film festival I ever went to, in 1986 with Derek Jarman and the first film I made, his Caravaggio," said Swinton in a statement, adding,"It was my portal into the world in which I have made my life's work - the world of international filmmaking - and I have never forgotten the debt I owe it. To be honored in this way by this particular festival is deeply touching for me: it will be my privilege and pleasure to celebrate, once more next February, the seedbed that is this wide-eyed and reliably wonderful gathering," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The 75th Berlin International Film Festival runs February 13-23, 2025.