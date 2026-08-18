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8-foot snake rescued from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mannat’; second reptile escapes

A late-night search operation was launched at Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra residence, Mannat, after rescuers safely captured an 8-foot non-venomous Indian Rat Snake in the courtyard, while a second reptile escaped into the estate grounds.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 06:45 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
8-foot snake rescued from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mannat’; second reptile escapes
Image Credit: @Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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