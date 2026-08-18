8-foot snake rescued from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mannat’; second reptile escapes

An unexpected search unfolded at Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra residence, Mannat, on the evening of August 17 after two snakes were spotted entwined beneath a shed in the garden area. Snake rescuer Vicky Dubey was called to the scene around 8:00 PM. Upon arrival, Dubey alerted Forest Department Round Officer Deepak Dada Gaikwad and the Mumbai Range Office controller in Thane, as per a report by ANI.
Dubey safely captured one of the reptiles, an 8-foot-long Dhaman (Indian Rat Snake). Rescuers assured household staff that the species is non-venomous and poses no danger to humans. In accordance with Forest Department protocols, the captured snake was later released safely into its natural habitat.
The rescue operation hit a snag when the second snake slipped away as a crowd gathered around the premises. Its sudden disappearance alarmed security personnel and estate staff, prompting an extensive search across the grounds that lasted late into the night. Despite these efforts, the second reptile remained unlocated. Rescuers urged those on site to stay calm, reiterating that the species is harmless.
The wildlife incident comes amid legal scrutiny for the Bollywood megastar. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued show-cause notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff regarding their appearance in the latest Vimal Elaichi ad campaign. State regulators allege the commercial constitutes surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, a product banned in Maharashtra.
Notices were served directly to the actors, including Khan at Mannat, Devgn at his Juhu residence, and Shroff via Tiger Shroff Productions LLP.
This is not the first time the brand's promotional strategy has faced official pushback. In 2018, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) served notices to promoter Vishnu Pouch Packaging Pvt Ltd under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), accusing the firm of targeting youth via celebrity endorsements. While the company maintained that Vimal Elaichi is a non-tobacco product, securing interim relief from the Delhi High Court in early 2024—surrogate advertising rules continue to present a contentious legal challenge for high-profile brand ambassadors.
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