Ananya Panday

A day well spent for Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Khushi Kapoor and Karan Johar - See pics

Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, filmmaker Karan Johar, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Khushi Kapoor and her friend Anjini Dhawan were all spotted at a posh Mumbai restaurant on Sunday afternoon.

A day well spent for Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Khushi Kapoor and Karan Johar - See pics
Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actresses Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, filmmaker Karan Johar, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Khushi Kapoor and her friend Anjini Dhawan were all spotted at a posh Mumbai restaurant on Sunday afternoon. 

Ananya Panday, who was launched by Karan Johar in 'Student Of The Year 2', looked lovely in a pink top and white trousers. She paired her casual look with silver loops. 

Kiara Advani, whose film 'Kabir Singh' just hit the screens, opted to wear a white trendy top with a yellow high-slit skirt. 

The cameras spotted Khushi Kapoor in an off-shoulder white top and denim skirt while Anjini Dhawan sported a casual attire. Anjini is actor Varun Dhawan's cousin. 

Meanwhile, Karan Johar went the neon and Manish Malhotra opted for a casual look.

Ananya, Kiara, Khushi and her sister Janhvi are very close to Karan. The filmmaker also gave Janhvi her first break in the movies - 'Dhadak' - while Kiara, after she was seen in films like 'Fugly' and 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' featured in Netflix's 'Lust Stories', a part of which was directed by Karan. 

