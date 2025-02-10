A Diehard Fan Leaves Rs 72 Cr Property For Sanjay Dutt Before Dying

Mumbai: In what seems like a plot straight out of a Bollywood film, veteran actor Sanjay Dutt found himself at the centre of an extraordinary incident when a diehard fan, Nisha Patil, reportedly left her entire fortune valued at a staggering Rs 72 crore to him before her passing. The news has taken the internet by storm, with many calling it an unprecedented display of admiration for the Munna Bhai MBBS star.

As per reports, Nisha Patil, who was an ardent admirer of Sanjay Dutt, had no direct connection with the actor. However, before her demise, she ensured that all her assets including Rs 49.6 lakh in cash and properties worth Rs 72 crore were legally transferred in Dutt’s name. Her decision reportedly stemmed from years of admiration for the actor’s resilience, personal struggles, and professional success.

While the news has left fans stunned, Sanjay Dutt’s legal team has now stepped in to clarify the situation. The actor’s lawyer has stated that Dutt had no prior acquaintance with Nisha Patil and has no intention of claiming the inheritance.

In an official statement, his lawyer said, “Sanjay Dutt was not aware of this and had no connection with the deceased. While it is a touching gesture, he has no plans to claim the property.”

This decision has won him even more respect, with fans appreciating his integrity and refusal to take advantage of an unexpected windfall.

With Sanjay Dutt declining the inheritance, the legal process surrounding the assets will now take its course. If there are no other legal heirs or claimants, the government might take control of the properties under the applicable succession laws.

While Bollywood stars enjoy massive fandom, this incident has truly set a new benchmark. Nisha Patil’s gesture towards Sanjay Dutt is both extraordinary and emotional, proving the deep connection fans feel with their favorite celebrities. However, Dutt’s decision to not claim the assets showcases his principles and respect for the situation.