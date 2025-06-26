Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2922309https://zeenews.india.com/people/a-difficult-life-star-lea-massari-icon-of-italian-cinema-passes-away-at-91-2922309.html
NewsLifestylePeople
LEA MASSARI

'A Difficult Life' Star Lea Massari, Icon Of Italian Cinema, Passes Away At 91

Lea Massari, celebrated across decades of film, theatre, and television, has passed away at her home in Rome.

|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2025, 09:49 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'A Difficult Life' Star Lea Massari, Icon Of Italian Cinema, Passes Away At 91 (Image: X)

Los Angeles: Veteran Italian actress Lea Massari, famous for her roles in Michelangelo Antonioni's L'Avventura (1960), Dino Risi's A Difficult Life (1961), and Louis Malle's Murmur of the Heart (1971), has passed away. She was 91.

Massari died at her home in Rome on Monday, The Hollywood Reporter stated, citing Italian media reports.

In a decades-long career that spanned films, television, and theater, Massari played alongside the likes of Alain Delon, Jean Paul Belmondo, Michel Piccoli, and Omar Sharif. She was a critical and audience favorite, but shunned the spotlight. After retiring from acting, more than 30 years ago, she rarely appeared in public.

Also Read | 'We Stand United...' Diljit Dosanjh Starrer 'Sardaar Ji 3' Makers Issue Statement Amid The Ongoing Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Casting Controversy

Born Anna Maria Massatani on June 30, 1933 -- she took the stage name Lea in honor of her fiance Leo, whom died in a tragic accident shortly before they were to be married -- her childhood was spent across Europe, as her family followed her father, an engineer, to positions in Spain, France and Switzerland.

Massatani studied architecture, working as a model to support herself, when she was introduced to the world of film by acclaimed, Oscar-winning costume designer Piero Gherardi (La Dolce Vita, 8 1/2), a family friend.

Monicelli delivered a more grounded performance as Elena, the wife of an anti-Fascist intellectual (played by Alberto Sordi) in Dino Risi's postwar classic A Difficult Life (1961), a role that earned her a special David di Donatello award, Italy's equivalent of the Oscars. Later in her career, she would again play the wife of a political dissident, in Francesco Rosi's Christ Stopped at Eboli (1978), his biopic on Carlo Levi, who Mussolini exiled to a remote village in Southern Italy.

In lesser films, Massatani added a touch of class, as in Sergio Leone's debut, the forgettable swords-and-sandals picture The Colossus of Rhodes (1961), as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK