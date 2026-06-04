'A great loss to the industry': Condolences pour in as Ex-CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani passes away

New Delhi: Film producer and former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani has passed away at the age of 76. According to reports, the film producer was not keeping well for quite some time and was said to be suffering from liver-related health issues.​ The family confirmed the news in a statement and announced that his last rites would be held on Thursday.

Condolences have been pouring in over social media over his sad demise. Member of Parliament, filmmaker, and actress Kangana Ranaut wrote on X, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Pahlaj Nihalani ji. A producer who backed numerous films, launched and supported many artists, and remained passionately committed to Indian cinema for decades, his contribution to the film industry will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti."

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Pahlaj Nihalani ji.



A producer who backed numerous films, launched and supported many artists, and remained passionately committed to Indian cinema for decades, his contribution to the film industry will always be remembered.



My… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 4, 2026

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Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to Instagram and wrote, “Sad to know about the demise of a veteran film Producer & an Industry leader Respected Pahalaj Nihalini ji this morning due to heart attack. He was a man who stood by the Industry causes and somebody who is responsible for making many hit films. A great loss to the Industry. Will miss him & his dynamism. Om Shanti.”

Movie critic Taran Adarsh wrote, "Veteran filmmaker and distributor #PahlajNihalani is no more... A prominent figure in the Indian film industry, Pahlaj ji produced several noteworthy films during his illustrious career and played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of numerous actors, directors, and film personalities.

Veteran filmmaker and distributor #PahlajNihalani is no more... A prominent figure in the Indian film industry, Pahlaj ji produced several noteworthy films during his illustrious career and played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of numerous actors, directors, and film… pic.twitter.com/XihiCAMSDq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2026

Pahlaj ji was also among the industry's leading distributors, having distributed several major films over the years... In addition, he was one of the most vocal and influential voices in the production sector... Later, he served as the Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification. Heartfelt condolences to his family... Om Shanti."

Movie Critic, trade analyst, and actor Kamaal R Khan wrote, "RIP Pahlaj Nihalani Sahab! You did a very good job as a filmmaker. We all have to follow you sir. This is the real truth of the life."

Pahlaj Nihalani was the President of the Association of Picture and TV Programme Producers for 29 years and resigned from the post in 2009. He stepped up for the post of the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on 19 January 2015, but was replaced by Prasoon Joshi in 2017.

During his long movie career, Nihalani was associated with several projects, including Haathkadi, which was his maiden outing as a producer in 1982. This was followed by Aandhi-Toofan in 1985 and Ilzaam in 1986, marking Govinda's debut venture.

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About Pahlaj Nihalani's career

Pahlaj Nihalani produced Aag Hi Aag in 1987, which was Chunky Pandey's maiden acting debut. This was followed by projects like Gunahon Ka Faisla, Paap Ki Duniya, Mitti Aur Sona, Shola Aur Shabnam, and Aankhen, among many others. His directorial debut was Avatar, starring Govinda, which was released in 2012. Nihalani served on the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) from 2015 to 2017. Soon after his appointment, he implemented strict guidelines under which few curse words will not be allowed even in the 'A' category. He also said that depiction of violence against women will be discouraged, and it will be ensured that no content which may hurt religious sentiments will be allowed.

Pahlaj Nihalani controversies

He faced a lot of criticism for his style of working and handling the certification of movies. Kissing scenes from the James Bond franchise film Spectre were shortened before release in India, and Nihalani faced flak on social media. He stated that the cuts were within the rules. A major controversy erupted in 2016 over film censorship related to Udta Punjab. In 2016, Udta Punjab won the case against CBFC, and it was allowed to release with just one cut against the 89 cuts suggested by the Pahlaj Nihalani-headed censor board, upholding the freedom of speech. He issued a legal notice against the IIFA Awards and Wizcraft (the award show event management company) for defamation and inappropriate remarks about him during a comedy skit.

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