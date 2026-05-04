A. R. Rahman praises Vijay after strong debut in Tamil Nadu Elections

Mumbai: The Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A. R. Rahman, has lauded actor and politician Vijay after his victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

On Monday, Rahman took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note for the actor. He wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam! To our dear Mr. Vijay, Wishing you to rise and flourish as an exemplary leader who will take Tamil Nadu to the forefront, championing corruption-free politics, social justice, and equality”.

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“With a political culture that rejects divisions and celebrates Tamil and Tamils, may your endeavor to transform Chennai into a city brimming with art and prosperity shine brightly”, she added.

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His TVK party has won 89 seats and is leading on 18 seats. His strong fan base, built over decades in cinema, gives him a unique advantage in mobilizing young voters and first-time participants. If and when Vijay translates this popularity into electoral success, it would mark a major shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, echoing the legacy of film stars like M. G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa. His campaign messaging, focused on governance, anti-corruption, and youth empowerment, has already struck a chord. His certain victory reflects a growing appetite for alternative leadership in the state.

The elections in Tamil Nadu were held across 234 constituencies. Vijay’s party is short of the majority mark, and will have to seek support from other parties to form the government in the state. This was the actor's debut election, and his performance has surprised the nation.