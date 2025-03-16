A.R. Rahman Team Refutes Fake Chest Pain Reports, Says 'Hospitalized Due To...'

Chennai: Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman was hospalised in Chennai after a bout of dehydration and neck pain following travel according to his team.

All tests taken by doctors showed Rehman, 58, to be normal, and he is likely to be discharged today itself, they said.

The music maestro's team also refuted "fake" reports, which claimed he had been admitted to hospital following "chest pain".

"It's fake news (on heart issues) spreading now. Rahman went to hospital because he got dehydrated and has neck pain due to travel," said Rahman's team.

Rahman is currently busy with his music projects and several gigs. The singer had joined Ed Sheran during his Mathematics Tour concert performance in Chennai last month.

Several visuals from the gig that had surfaced online showed Rahman joining Sheeran on stage. The duo not only interacted with fans but also belted out a remix of Ed's Shape of You and Rahman's Urvasi.

Hours after his performance, Ed took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude for receiving an "honour" to share the stage with Rahman.

"What an honor @arrahman," he captioned the post.

AR Rahman is set to compose music for the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Tere Ishk Mein', which is a spiritual sequel to the blockbuster film Raanjhanna. It is directed by Anand L Rai.

Recently, Rahman's ex-wife Saira Banu was hospitalised due to a medical emergency and had to undergo surgery. The news was shared by her lawyer, Vandana Shah, through an official statement.

Saira Banu and AR Rahman announced their separation on November 19, 2024, after nearly 29 years of marriage.