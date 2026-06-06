A.R. Rahman to pay musical tribute to BSF heroes at Attari border ahead of Main Vaapas Aaunga release

Mumbai: Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman will be seen paying a musical tribute to the Border Security Force (BSF) heroes along with the team of Main Vaapas Aaunga on June 7 at the Attari border.

The Padma Bhushan awardee, two-time Academy Award and Grammy Award-winning composer Rahman will perform at the Attari Border paying homage to the brave men and women of the BSF who dedicate their lives to safeguarding the nation.

Titled ‘Jai Ho - A Tribute to the Bravehearts’, the special performance by the team of Main Vaapas Aaunga is a heartfelt expression of gratitude and deep respect for the courage, sacrifice and commitment.

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Joining A.R. Rahman at the event will be director Imtiaz Ali, actor Vedang Raina and celebrated singers of the film including Mohit Chauhan, Pooja Tiwari, Nargis.

The tribute will take place between 4:30 PM and 5:30 PM during the iconic Parade Ceremony at JCP Stadium, Attari border, bringing together patriotism, music and emotion in a truly memorable celebration.

‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ is a period romantic drama starring Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vedang Raina. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India, and explores themes of love, separation, migration, and memory.

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The narrative is expected to follow a romantic relationship shaped and disrupted by historical upheaval, a recurring motif in Partition-era storytelling. The film also reunites Imtiaz Ali with A. R. Rahman, and his frequent collaborator, lyricist Irshad Kamil.

The film stars Naseeurddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Diljit Dosanjh. Jointly backed by the production banners Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and Mohit Choudhary, the film is set to debut in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

The ceremony at the Attari–Wagah border is a daily ceremony that the security forces of India and Pakistan have jointly followed since 1959. The drill is characterized by elaborate and rapid dance-like manoeuvres and raising legs as high as possible.