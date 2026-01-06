Advertisement
A.R. RAHMAN

A.R. Rahman Turns 59: Ram Charan Extends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes, Hails ‘Peddi’ Magic

A.R. Rahman turned 59, with Ram Charan wishing him a happy birthday and praising his music for the upcoming film Peddi.

|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 03:04 PM IST|Source: ANI
A.R. Rahman Turns 59: Ram Charan Extends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes, Hails ‘Peddi’ Magic(Image: Instagram)

Actor Ram Charan on Tuesday extended warm birthday wishes to Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman.

He also expressed gratitude for the "magic" the maestro has created for his upcoming film 'Peddi'.

On Instagram, Ram Charan shared a photo with Rahman and penned a heartfelt note wishing him "great" health, happiness, and "endless music."

"Wishing @arrahman sir a very Happy Birthday.. May this year bring you great health, happiness and endless music. #ChikiriChikiri was just the beginning. Can't thank you enough sir...for the magic you've woven for #Peddi.."

The first song, titled 'Chikiri Chikiri' from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Peddi', was out in November. With AR Rahman's magical music combined with Ram Charan's effortless moves, the song has already struck a chord with fans, with many hailing the melodious track.

Also, the stunning visuals accentuate the song even more, offering a glimpse of what 'Peddi' has to offer.

In the video, Ram Charan could be seen acing the impressive hook step, which he teased earlier on Thursday. Looking stylish as ever with his long hair, dance moves, and bearded look, Ram has already had fans hooked to the foot-tapping number.

Also Read | AR Rahman Birthday Special: All You Need To Know About His Family, Iconic Superhit Songs & Impressive Net Worth

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, 'Peddi' is touted to be a rustic emotional drama, marking one of Ram Charan's most intense roles to date.

Ever since its announcement, the film has already built strong anticipation due to its scale, cast, and Rahman's musical involvement.

Besides Ram and Janhvi, 'Peddi' also features Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, the film is scheduled for release on March 27, 2026.

About AR Rahman, born on January 6, 1967, the two-time Academy Award winner and global music icon, is known for playing a key role in transforming the sound of Indian cinema.

With over 150 million records sold across more than 100 film soundtracks and albums, his landmark scores include Roja, Bombay, Dil Se, Taal, Lagaan, Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours.

He founded the pioneering Panchathan Record Inn in Chennai and made a historic debut with 'Roja', which won the National Award and later earned six more, the most for any Indian composer.

He is also a recipient of the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. 

