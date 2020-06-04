हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

A tour of Alia Bhatt's swanky new office is all you want to see right now - See Pics

Alia Bhatt's new office looks like a modern and chic version of how cool a workspace must be.

A tour of Alia Bhatt&#039;s swanky new office is all you want to see right now - See Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented find, actress Alia Bhatt has delivered knock out performances in her career with films like 'Udta Punjab', 'Highway', and 'Raazi' standing out amongst the rest. The actress has now set up a cool office space for herself and team in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt's swanky new office space is done by ace interior designer Rupin Suchak, who worked as a production designer in her movie 'Dear Zindagi'. Rupin reposted the pictures of Alia's new office which were originally shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

Check it out:

Alia's new office looks like a modern and chic version of how cool a workspace must be.

On the work front, Alia has Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time in this Karan Johar production which is slated for a December 4 release this year.

 

