Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3036604https://zeenews.india.com/people/a-tribute-gone-wrong-why-athiya-shetty-is-being-trolled-after-paying-last-respects-to-asha-bhosle-3036604.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleA tribute gone wrong: Why Athiya Shetty is being trolled after paying last respects to Asha Bhosle
ASHA BHOSLE

A tribute gone wrong: Why Athiya Shetty is being trolled after paying last respects to Asha Bhosle


Athiya Shetty is being trolled for a social media blunder following the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. 
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2026, 08:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

A tribute gone wrong: Why Athiya Shetty is being trolled after paying last respects to Asha Bhosle(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi:Actress Athiya Shetty has come under heavy criticism on social media after a misstep while mourning the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday.

The controversy erupted when Athiya shared an Instagram Story to express her condolences but mistakenly posted a photograph of Lata Mangeshkar instead. Lata Mangeshkar, the elder sister of Asha Bhosle, had passed away in 2022, making the error immediately noticeable to users online.

Although the actress quickly deleted the post and replaced it with the correct image, screenshots of the original story went viral, sparking backlash across platforms. Many users called the mistake “embarrassing” and criticised her for being careless during a sensitive moment.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Netizens React

Several social media users expressed disappointment over the mix-up. One user wrote, “It’s really sad to see how careless people can be on serious matters. The least one can do is check before posting, especially in such moments.”

Another comment read, “Posting the wrong image while mourning such a legendary figure is truly embarrassing.”

Others also pointed out that public figures should exercise greater caution, particularly when addressing the passing of iconic personalities.

Asha Bhosle’s Funeral Details

The final rites of Asha Bhosle will be held in Mumbai on Monday, April 13. Her son, Anand Bhosle, has requested fans to maintain order while paying their last respects, as the family has allowed visitors at their Lower Parel residence during a designated time window.

The cremation is scheduled to take place at the Shivaji Park Crematorium.

Meanwhile, Dr. Prateet Samdani confirmed that the veteran singer had been battling multiple health complications and passed away due to multi-organ failure.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Women trousers
Women’s Trousers for Everyday Wear Available on Amazon
Balendra Shah
Rapper-turned-PM Balendra Shah lists YouTube, Spotify as main income sources
IMF
IMF chief warns Iran war has triggered massive global economic shock
2026 West Bengal Elections
TMC appeasing 'Tukde Tukde Gang': PM Modi in poll-bound Bengal
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Should Vaibhav Sooryavanshi be fast-tracked to Team India? IPL chairman says..
Apple iPad
Not a dream: Every student gets a new iPad for free in this viral school!
women tshirts
Best Women’s T-Shirts for Daily Wear on Amazon
Iran-US war
India, Russia and China key to restraining 'US warmongering': Iranian envoy
Strait of Hormuz
Iran says any miscalculation in Hormuz will trap US in ‘Deadly Whirlpools'
Matheesha Pathirana
Matheesha Pathirana to miss KKR's IPL 2026 match vs CSK? Check latest update