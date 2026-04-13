A tribute gone wrong: Why Athiya Shetty is being trolled after paying last respects to Asha Bhosle

New Delhi:Actress Athiya Shetty has come under heavy criticism on social media after a misstep while mourning the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday.

The controversy erupted when Athiya shared an Instagram Story to express her condolences but mistakenly posted a photograph of Lata Mangeshkar instead. Lata Mangeshkar, the elder sister of Asha Bhosle, had passed away in 2022, making the error immediately noticeable to users online.

Although the actress quickly deleted the post and replaced it with the correct image, screenshots of the original story went viral, sparking backlash across platforms. Many users called the mistake “embarrassing” and criticised her for being careless during a sensitive moment.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Athiya Shetty daughter of Sunil Shetty mistakenly posted Lata Mangeshkar’s photo instead of Asha Bhosle after the news of Asha Bhosle’s passing. truly embarrassing pic.twitter.com/KQFOuulnoD — r (@bekhayalime) April 12, 2026

Netizens React

Several social media users expressed disappointment over the mix-up. One user wrote, “It’s really sad to see how careless people can be on serious matters. The least one can do is check before posting, especially in such moments.”

It’s really sad to see how careless people can be on serious matters.



Athiya Shetty shared a photo of Lata Mangeshkar ji while mourning Asha Bhosle ji is not just a small mistake, it shows a lack of attention.



The least one can do is check before posting, especially in such… pic.twitter.com/cEHXaXYoMh — अंकुश (@ankushtweets) April 12, 2026

Another comment read, “Posting the wrong image while mourning such a legendary figure is truly embarrassing.”

Others also pointed out that public figures should exercise greater caution, particularly when addressing the passing of iconic personalities.

Asha Bhosle’s Funeral Details

The final rites of Asha Bhosle will be held in Mumbai on Monday, April 13. Her son, Anand Bhosle, has requested fans to maintain order while paying their last respects, as the family has allowed visitors at their Lower Parel residence during a designated time window.

The cremation is scheduled to take place at the Shivaji Park Crematorium.

Meanwhile, Dr. Prateet Samdani confirmed that the veteran singer had been battling multiple health complications and passed away due to multi-organ failure.