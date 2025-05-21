AA22xA6: Allu Arjun, Atlee Gear-Up For BIG Project, Director Lands In Hyderabad; Video Goes Viral - WATCH

AA22xA6 Updates: Pushpa star Allu Arjun is gearing up for another cinematic surprise for moviegoers. The pan-India actor has joined hands with Jawan director Atlee for his next project, tentatively titled "AA22xA6".

Fueling excitement around the film, a video capturing Atlee’s arrival at Hyderabad airport has gone viral. Social media is buzzing, and the hashtag #AA22xA6 is currently trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Blockbuster Director #Atlee has landed in Hyderabad. Pre-production of #AA22xA6, starring Icon Star #AlluArjun is in full swing. Excitement builds as two powerhouses come together for this much anticipated film. The storm is coming. _@alluarjun @Atlee_dir @sunpictures pic.twitter.com/drcjoCpnxl — Telugu Cult __ (@Telugu_Cult) May 21, 2025

Atlee's notable directorial works include "Theri", "Mersal", "Bigil", and "Jawan", along with his directorial debut "Raja Rani". He has also worked as an assistant director on films like "Enthiran" and "Nanban".

The director has officially touched down in Hyderabad to begin pre-production on his next big project #AA22xA6 with Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun Intense Training

Allu Arjun is back! The Superstar is undergoing a massive physical transformation and here's a proof!

Celebrity fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens took to Instagram and shared a picture from Allu Arjun's intense workout session along with his Point of view. Giving a sneak peek into his prep, Allu Arjun captured a photo of his fitness watch with Stevens in the background.

The smartwatch showed that the 'actor had burned 295 kilocalories while sweating it out in the gym with an average heart rate of 140 BPM, and BPM ranging between 101 and 167. "@alluarjunonline POV."

Allu Arjun's team confirmed that "AA22xA6" will only have Pushpa Star as the lead. Produced by Sun Group's Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures, the makers announced the highly anticipated magnum opus in April this year.

The untitled project is worth the hype becaue world-class technicians working on the film shared their thoughts about the script.

VFX supervisor James Madigan, known for films like "Iron Man 2" and "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" stated, ''I just got done reading the script and I got to say, my head is still spinning.” Academy award winner and Fractured FX artistic director and CEO Justin Raleigh added, "Reading through it (the script), very excited about all the creature potential. All the different character potential.''

With this fans awaits more details about the leading lady of Allu Arjun's next.