Aadar Jain Admits Doing Time Pass For 4 Years But Always Loved Alekha Advani

Mumbai: Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani have officially begun their wedding celebrations with a vibrant mehendi ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple, who are set to tie the knot in the coming days as per Hindu traditions, looked radiant as they kicked off their pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai.

During the event, an inside video captured an emotional moment where Aadar spoke about his journey with Alekha. Reflecting on their relationship, he candidly admitted, “I have always loved her, but she made me wait for 20 years. It was a long journey of time pass, but in the end, it was worth it because I get to marry the most beautiful woman.” His heartfelt words were met with cheers and applause from the guests.

Aadar further added, “For four years, I was just passing time, but deep down, I knew it was always her. And now, here we are, about to start the most beautiful chapter of our lives together.”

The mehendi ceremony was a grand affair, attended by Bollywood’s biggest names, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Jaya Bachchan. The event was filled with music, dance, and laughter, as close friends and family celebrated the soon-to-be-wedded couple.

Alekhа looked stunning in a traditional pastel lehenga, while Aadar complemented her in an ivory kurta. The couple shared several joyful moments, from applying mehendi to dancing together, making the evening truly special.

Aadar was previously in a relationship with actress Tara Sutaria, and their breakup in 2023 came as a surprise to many. Interestingly, Alekha was once a close friend of both Aadar and Tara, often accompanying them during their outings. However, fate had other plans, and Aadar and Alekha eventually found their way to each other.

Last year, Aadar proposed to Alekha in a dreamy setting, making their relationship official. Their wedding celebrations are expected to continue over the next few days, culminating in a grand wedding ceremony.