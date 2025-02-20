Mumbai: Actor Aadar Jain, the grandson of Hindi cinema legend, Raj Kapoor, and Alekha Advani had their mehendi ceremony ahead of their Hindu wedding ceremony celebrated. The pre-wedding festivities were attended by the family and friends of the couple.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was recently seen in 'Singham Again', turned heads at her cousin's mehendi ceremony as she graced the event with her sister Karisma Kapoor. The siblings made a mark with their sartorial choices of Indian ethnic outfits. Kareena looked stunning, like always and her little Sabyasachi bag perfectly complemented her look

Bollywood superstar, Kareena and Aadar's cousin Ranbir Kapoor attended the event with his wife Alia Bhatt, and his mother-in-law Soni Razdan. While Ranbir looked dapper in an ivory sherwani set, Alia opted for a mustard yellow sharara set, pairing it with matching earrings and a yellow potli. Soni Razdan wore a simple grey and pink suit.

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan also attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's mehndi ceremony and surprised the paparazzi stationed at the venue with her warm smile. She also waved at them.

Mother-daughter duo Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni looked picture-perfect as they arrived for the celebrations.

The festivities are a part of Aadar and Alekha's Hindu wedding after their Christian wedding in Goa.

Their roka ceremony was held in November last year which was attended by several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor. Aadar had announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September last year with a proposal by the sea.

Aadar and Alekha went public with their relationship in November 2023 when he shared a photo of them together on social media.