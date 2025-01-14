Aadar Jain Breaks Down In Tears As Alekha Advani Walks Down The Aisle At Their Dreamy Goa Wedding

Mumbai: Love was in the air as Aadar Jain, cousin of Ranbir Kapoor, tied the knot with Alekha Advani in an intimate white wedding in Goa. The emotional highlight of the ceremony was Aadar breaking into tears as he saw Alekha walking down the aisle as a stunning bride. Their dreamy wedding has been the talk of the town, with fans admiring the couple’s unique choice of a Western-style wedding over the traditional Punjabi ceremonies typically associated with the Kapoor family.

The wedding was a private affair, attended by a few close family members, including Neetu Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. Several other Kapoor family members, such as Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, were notably absent. The celebration was filled with love, laughter, and heartfelt moments, with Karisma sharing glimpses on her Instagram.

Alekha Advani looked radiant in a white wedding gown paired with a delicate veil, while Aadar Jain complemented her perfectly in a sleek grey suit and white shirt. The newlyweds shared updates from their big day on social media, including a romantic kiss after the ceremony that melted hearts online. Karisma Kapoor also gave fans a peek into the festivities, posting a picture of Aadar proudly flaunting his jacket that read, “Vows and Vibes.”

Aadar and Alekha’s journey to the altar has been a sweet one. The couple got rokafied in November 2024, surrounded by family and friends, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor. Interestingly, Alekha was a close friend of Aadar’s ex-girlfriend, Tara Sutaria, with whom he parted ways in 2023 after dating for three years. Aadar and Alekha, however, have known each other since childhood, making their love story even more special.

The choice to host a Western-style wedding in Goa has garnered praise for its simplicity and elegance. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the emotional moment when Aadar teared up, calling it a true display of love.

While the absence of several Kapoor family members has sparked some curiosity, it hasn’t overshadowed the joy of the occasion. As Aadar and Alekha embark on their new journey together, fans and well-wishers flood social media with love and blessings for the newlyweds.