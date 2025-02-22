Aadar Jain Wedding: Kapoor Clan Shines, Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Steal The Spotlight

Mumbai: Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani tied the knot in a grand Hindu wedding in Mumbai on February 21. B-town couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made a lot of heads turn with their glamorous appearances as they graced the family event.

Alia Bhatt looked radiant in a soft pastel pink sequined saree. She paired the saree with a sleeveless blouse and a statement necklace. Her outfit was tied up with light makeup and a sleek bun.

Her actor husband, Ranbir Kapoor complemented her in a dark green bandhgala sherwani, along with crisp white trousers and earthy tan juttis.

Other members from the Kapoor clan, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor and Babita also attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan attended their first family wedding together since the horrific stabbing incident. While Bebo looked stunning in an orange saree, Saif Ali Khan opted for a black Pathani suit.

It might be noted that, Saif Ali Khan, who had skipped earlier events, including the Roka and Mehendi ceremony, made his appearance at the wedding.

Neetu Kapoor was also seen posing with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara for the shutterbugs.

Refreshing your memory Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani previously got married in a Christian ceremony in Goa in January this year. The sneak peeks from the ceremony were dropped on social media by the entire Kapoor family.

Aadar Jain announced his engagement to Alekha Advani back in September last year with a romantic seaside proposal. The lovebirds went public with their relationship in November 2023, after Aadar Jain shared a heartwarming photo of the two on social media, referring to Alekha Advani as the "light of my life”.

Aadar Jain is the younger son of Reema Kapoor and Manoj Jain, and the grandson of legendary actor Raj Kapoor.