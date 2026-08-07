Tirumala: Telugu film actors Aadi Saikumar and Ashwin Babu visited the sacred Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Friday, where they offered prayers and participated in the auspicious VIP Break Darshan morning service. Following the darshan, temple priests offered the actors Vedic blessings (Aashirvachanam) and presented them with the sacred Teertha Prasadam at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.
As the actors exited the temple complex, a large gathering of devotees and fans assembled to catch a glimpse of them.
Maintaining the temple's traditional decorum, both Aadi Saikumar and Ashwin Babu were seen dressed in traditional South Indian attire during their pilgrimage.
The Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, located atop the Tirumala hills in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district, is one of the country's most revered Hindu shrines.
Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the temple attracts millions of devotees from across the world each year. Lord Venkateswara is also worshipped as Balaji, Govinda and Srinivasa, and the shrine is situated on Venkatachala, one of the seven peaks of the Seshachalam range.
On the professional front, Aadi Saikumar was last seen in 'Shambhala'. His upcoming projects include 'Sairabanu', a romantic comedy co-starring Bandhavi Sridhar and directed by Phani Krishna Siriki; Pathu Naal Raja, which marks his Tamil cinema debut alongside Sathish under the direction of Guru Saravanan with music by Ghibran; and a newly launched untitled Telugu film featuring Kashika Kapoor as the female lead.
Ashwin Babu, meanwhile, continues to expand his slate of action and thriller films. His upcoming projects include 'Shivam Bhaje', an action thriller, and the 'Krishna Project', which is currently under development.
The actor continues to build on the success of films such as 'Hidimbha' and the 'Raju Gari Gadhi' horror-comedy franchise.
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