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Aadi Saikumar, Ashwin Babu visit Tirupati temple, offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy's abode

The Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, located atop the Tirumala hills in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district, is one of the country's most revered Hindu shrines.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 05:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
Aadi Saikumar, Ashwin Babu visit Tirupati temple, offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy's abode
Image Credit: ANI picture

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Aadi Saikumar, Ashwin Babu visit Tirupati temple, offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy's abode
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