Aamir Ali Says He Is Not In Touch With His Daughter Post Divorce With Sanjeeda Shaikh

Mumbai: Television star Aamir Ali, who went through a highly publicized divorce with Sanjeeda Shaikh, recently broke his silence about the emotional turmoil he faced during that phase. In an interview Aamir revealed that he had to deal with everything on his own and struggled with his emotions, especially when it came to his daughter.

For the longest time, Aamir Ali chose to stay silent about his split from Sanjeeda Shaikh, but now he has opened up about the challenges he faced. He admitted that the phase was one of the most difficult times in his life, and he had no option but to deal with it alone.

“In little words, I was not in a good spot. But I had to do it all by myself. I’m a happy and better person now. It took some time,” Aamir shared. “My non-controversial life became the most complicated in that phase. I couldn’t explain to anyone, no one could understand what the hell was happening. I’ve always been very private about things, so it became complicated," he told to ETimes.

One of the biggest revelations Aamir made during the interview was that he was not in touch with his daughter. While he did not go into details, he hinted that the situation was beyond his control.

“I’m not in touch with anyone. It’s complicated, as I said. I wish everyone all the best and all the love, but I’m not (in touch). I don’t want to talk about it,” he said.

Aamir and Sanjeeda’s daughter, Ayra Ali, was born via surrogacy. While Sanjeeda has been raising her, Aamir has remained tight-lipped about his involvement in her life. His recent statement suggests that he has had to maintain a distance for reasons he chose not to elaborate on.

Aamir Ali also addressed how the media frenzy around his divorce made things worse. However, both he and Sanjeeda decided to keep their matters private rather than wash dirty linen in public.

“A lot was written because my ex and I (Sanjeeda) decided not to talk about it and keep each other’s respect. Otherwise, it would have just been washing dirty linen in public. I don’t think any of us wanted it. I never said anything against her, because we shared a relationship. I can never talk badly about anyone whom I’ve been with.”

He also pointed out that people speculated and wrote whatever they wanted, but he chose not to react or clarify anything.

“People were speculating and writing whatever they wanted, but I can’t do anything about it.”

Now, after going through an emotionally challenging period, Aamir Ali says he is in a better place. While he doesn’t share much about his personal life, his focus is on his career and personal growth.