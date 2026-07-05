/Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are now officially married, close friends attend intimate ceremony: report

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has officially tied the knot with his partner of over two years, Gauri Spratt, in a private ceremony held at the actor’s Bandra residence on Sunday. A spokesperson for the 61-year-old actor confirmed the news to SCREEN, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the couple.
Ditching the traditional, oversized Bollywood gala, the duo opted for a low-profile registry at home under the Special Marriage Act, surrounded exclusively by immediate family and a tightly curated circle of close friends.
Ahead of the intimate ceremony, the actor’s plush Pali Hill apartment was beautifully transformed with warm fairy lights across the balconies. Despite Mumbai’s steady monsoon showers, preparations moved seamlessly as guests arrived for the festivities.
Aamir’s children, actor Junaid Khan, entrepreneur Ira Khan, and his youngest son, Azad Rao Khan, were closely involved in the celebrations. Joining the family were Gauri's son from a previous marriage, along with prominent film industry figures and longtime friends. Among the early attendees spotted arriving at the residence were Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker, filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, and actor Elli Avram.
While the couple’s romantic relationship blossomed recently, their history spans decades. Aamir and Gauri first met around 25 years ago before losing touch. They ultimately reconnected in 2024 through Aamir’s cousin, Nuzhat Khan, while Gauri was stationed in Bengaluru.
Following a year of navigating a long-distance relationship, Gauri relocated to Mumbai with her son. Aamir officially introduced her to the media as his “partner” during his 60th birthday celebrations in March 2025. Today, Gauri actively assists with the creative operations of Aamir Khan Productions, the acclaimed banner that celebrated its milestone 25th anniversary last month.
The couple, who have been living together for over a year, finalised their plans to wed last month. Earlier this week, on the red carpet for the premiere of Rajkumar Hirani’s streaming debut Pritam and Pedro, Aamir personally confirmed the Sunday nuptials to reporters.
"Yes, I'm getting married on July 5," Aamir shared with a warm smile. "It's going to be a very intimate wedding, and we're having it at home. It will be a small ceremony with just our families and a few close friends. We're keeping it simple... We would love to have everyone's blessings."
This marks the third marriage for the veteran actor. Aamir first married Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he shares Junaid and Ira. Following their divorce in 2002, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and the two welcomed their son Azad via surrogacy in 2011.
Though Aamir’s previous marriages ended in divorce, he maintains exceptionally close personal and professional bonds with both of his former partners. Kiran Rao remains an active board member at Aamir Khan Productions, with her recent directorial venture, Laapataa Ladies, serving as a joint production between her independent banner, Kindling Productions, and Aamir's company. Additionally, Aamir, Reena, and Kiran continue to collaborate closely as co-founders of the Paani Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to drought prevention and watershed management in Maharashtra.
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