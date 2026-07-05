Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has officially married his partner of over two years, Gauri Spratt, in an intimate ceremony held at his Bandra residence on Sunday.
Staying true to their wish for a low-key celebration, the couple opted for a simple registered marriage attended only by close family members and a handful of friends.
Ahead of the wedding, Aamir had revealed their plans in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, saying, "It will be a very simple registered marriage at home, with just both the families and really close friends. We both want to keep it very basic."
Gauri Spratt, who is now associated with Aamir Khan Productions, previously worked with a Bengaluru-based salon chain. She is also the mother of a seven-year-old son from her previous marriage.
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Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's love story may have culminated in marriage this year, but their journey began over two decades ago. The two first met nearly 25 years ago before eventually losing touch.
They reconnected in 2024 through Aamir's cousin, Nuzhat Khan, while Gauri was living in Bengaluru. What started as a renewed friendship soon blossomed into a romance. After spending nearly a year in a long-distance relationship, Gauri moved to Mumbai with her son.
Aamir made their relationship public during his 60th birthday celebrations in March 2025, introducing Gauri to the media as his partner. She now plays an active role in the creative operations of Aamir Khan Productions, which recently marked its 25th anniversary.
The couple, who have been living together for over a year, decided to get married last month. Earlier this week, while attending the premiere of Rajkumar Hirani's streaming debut Pritam and Pedro, Aamir confirmed the wedding plans.
"Yes, I'm getting married on July 5," Aamir said. "It's going to be a very intimate wedding, and we're having it at home. It will be a small ceremony with just our families and a few close friends. We're keeping it simple. We would love to have everyone's blessings."
The wedding marks Aamir Khan's third marriage. The actor first tied the knot with Reena Dutta in 1986, and the former couple share two children, Junaid and Ira. After their divorce in 2002, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The two welcomed their son, Azad, via surrogacy in 2011 before announcing their separation in 2021.
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