Aamir Khan And 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Cast Surprise Fans With Theatre Visit - WATCH

New Delhi: In a heartwarming gesture that took moviegoers by surprise, Aamir Khan and the cast of his latest release Sitaare Zameen Par made unannounced visits to theatres screening the film, sparking scenes of jubilation among fans.

The film, touted as a spiritual successor to the critically acclaimed Taare Zameen Par (2007), officially released in cinemas on June 20. Anticipation had been sky-high, with the trailer evoking deep emotional resonance and its soundtrack quickly becoming a fan favorite. As Sitaare Zameen Par opened to enthusiastic crowds and strong word-of-mouth, Aamir Khan and the film’s ensemble of debutants gave audiences an unforgettable surprise.

In a video shared by the film’s makers, the atmosphere was electric. Cheers, applause, and emotional exchanges lit up the theatre as fans interacted with the stars. Aamir Khan, ever gracious, credited the young cast for their dedication and hard work, earning heartfelt applause from the audience.

Watch The Video Here:

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par introduces ten promising newcomers: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The film also stars Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh in key roles.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna—best known for the acclaimed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan—the film brings together a powerhouse creative team. The screenplay is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music composed by the celebrated trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Sitaare Zameen Par is co-produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka also on board as producer.

With packed theatres and a strong emotional pull, the film’s surprise promotional move has only added to the growing buzz. Fans can now look forward to not just watching a film—but being part of a cinematic moment that celebrates talent, heart, and dreams coming true.