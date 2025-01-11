Aamir Khan Announces He Has Quit Smoking After Years Of Addiction

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan announced he has quit smoking after years of heavy consumption.

At the trailer launch of his son Junaid Khan's film 'Loveyapa' in Mumbai on Friday, Aamir opened up about getting rid of his smoking addiction.

"I have given up smoking, smoking is something I love very much and it's something I enjoy, kya bolun sach baat hai yeh, jhoot toh bol nahi skta (what can I say, it's the truth, I can't lie) Itte saalo se main cigarette pee rha tha...tobacco is something I enjoy, it's not good for health, kisi ko nahi krna chhaiye (Tobacco is something I enjoy, but it's not good for health, no one should do it)," he shared.

He also urged people not to smoke.

"I am very happy to say that I have quit this bad habit, and since a lot of people are listening and watching, I would also like to tell them, please quit this, it's not a good habit, it shouldn't be done," Aamir added.

Also, he shared that he chose to quit smoking at a time when his son is all set to establish his career in the film industry.

"Also, my son's film is about to come. I felt it was the right moment to quit, so I vowed not to smoke. Whether it works or not, as a father, I wanted to make this sacrifice," Aamir emphasized.

Aamir's revelation about quitting smoking evoked a loud cheer from the audience.