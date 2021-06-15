Aamir Khan became producer by ‘accident’, reveals father’s bankruptcy pushed him to back ‘Lagaan’!

New Delhi: It’s been 20 years since the magnum opus Lagaan released and created waves among fans and critics alike. The film by Ashutosh Gowariker also had Gracy Singh in lead.

While walking down the memory lane, Aamir during a virtual conversation with a group of journalists to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Lagaan shared that he never wanted to become a producer and it happened accidentally to him.

While sharing the important anecdotes with DNA, Aamir shared that he belongs to a filmy background as his father and uncle used to make movies. He also shared that his father was a very good producer but he didn't know how to do business, and so he never ended up making money.

Describing his father’s struggle, he shared that 'Khoon Ki Pukaar' took three years and 'Locket' took him eight years and due to this his father became almost bankrupt and they were almost on roads. His father used to get phone calls from investors asking for their money and he got so worried because of it that one day he decided to do a job in order to get back on track and was searching for his graduation certificate so that he can start his life all over again.

Describing how he actually ended up being a producer, he shared, “When Ashu (Ashutosh Gowariker) came to me with the film which I loved, I kept thinking who will produce this? Which producer will give the resources correctly to make 'Lagaan' like this? No name would come to my mind. I released if this film has to be made since I didn't know any producer who would do it that time, I said I'll have to produce it. So, I became a producer by accident, I had no intentions of being a producer."

Aamir ended his conversation by sharing that when he made 'Lagaan,' he realised that producing a film gives him more creative liberty.

The film also starred Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Vivek, Raj Zutshi, Pradeep Rawat, Akhilendra Mishra, and Daya Shankar Pandey among others.