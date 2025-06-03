Aamir Khan Brings Sitaare Zameen Par To IPL, Joins Bhojpuri Commentary With Ravi Kishan

New Delhi: Aamir Khan is all set to return to the silver screen this month with Sitaare Zameen Par, the much-awaited spiritual sequel to his iconic 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. The upcoming film has already created a wave of excitement across the country, with its trailer brimming with love, laughter, and happiness. With anticipation reaching new heights, promotions are now in full swing.

As part of a unique promotional strategy, Aamir Khan was recently spotted at an IPL match, seamlessly merging the worlds of cricket and cinema. In a special treat for fans, Aamir will make a star-studded appearance at the IPL 2025 Finale. Adding to the buzz, he will lend his charm to the event by offering live commentary in both Hindi and Bhojpuri during the highly anticipated match today evening.

Aamir, who has previously showcased his Bhojpuri-speaking skills on-screen, will join none other than actor-politician Ravi Kishan in the commentary box. In a recently shared video by former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and the ten debutants from the film were seen enjoying a lively cricket match, giving fans a glimpse of the film’s vibrant energy.Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna—who previously helmed the barrier-breaking Shubh Mangal Saavdhan—Sitaare Zameen Par marks a massive collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, alongside the 10 debutants.

The music is composed by the legendary trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka serving as co-producers.

Sitaare Zameen Par hits theatres nationwide on 20th June, 2025.