Aamir Khan calls Sai Pallavi India’s ‘Best actress,’ moved to tears watching son Junaid’s 'Ek Din'

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently attended the special screening of his son Junaid Khan's new film ‘Ek Din.’ At the event, Aamir was seen breaking down in tears as the performances unfolded. His latest video is rapidly going viral across social media. The actor was seated beside his elder son Junaid Khan and his co-star Sai Pallavi at the event. He also joined in and sang a song from the film.

In the videos circulating online, the actor looks fit and leaner. At the event, Aamir also praised actress Sai Pallavi and called her "The best actress we have in our country today." He also appreciated his son Junaid Khan in a lighter vein and jokingly added, "Junaid ne bhi acha khasa kaam kiya hai (Junaid has also done quite a good job)”.

About the film

‘Ek Din’ is directed by Sunil Pandey, and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. It is a romantic drama and seems to promise a magical, gentle and classic love story. The trailer of 'Ek Din' promises a love story filled with both hope and magic. In the film, Junaid portrays a shy and unique guy, while Sai Pallavi’s character is a cheerful and full-of-life girl. Junaid gradually develops feelings for Pallavi. They both work in the same office but Junaid struggles to gather the confidence to talk to her. However, Sai meets with an accident in Japan and suffers from Transient Global Amnesia (TGA). She remembers only Junaid, who saved her life. Fans say there is a certain old-world charm and emotional sincerity in the storytelling. Watch the trailer here:

‘Ek Din’ also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and filmmaker Mansoor Khan after a significant hiatus, reviving one of Hindi cinema’s most cherished creative partnerships. Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan have worked on films like ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’, and ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’. With ‘Ek Din’, the duo has sparked fresh excitement among fans.

Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut

Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan coming together once again has heightened curiosity. Audiences are keen to witness the charm they recreate on screen. The film also marks Junaid Khan’s 2nd big screen outing after ‘Loveyapa’, and Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut. ‘Ek Din’ is set to release in theaters on May 1, 2026.

Aamir Khan's work front

Meanwhile, on Aamir Khan's work front, his last major project as an actor was ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, a spiritual successor in tone to his film ‘Taare Zameen Par’. The film marked Aamir’s return to acting after a break.