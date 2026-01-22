New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the world during a media interaction in Mumbai on the sidelines of his 60th birthday celebration. Ever since, the couple has been spotted on various events, making joint appearances together and getting papped. The actor has now confessed about marrying Gauri.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aamir revealed that the duo have moved in to their swanky new apartment. He told the portal, "This is happening right in the middle of my production Happy Patel being released. So, it’s madness."

Aamir Khan Marrying Gauri?

When quizzed about marriage, Aamir clarified that though they are serious about each other yet there are no immediate marriage plans.

“Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that, you know, I will decide as we go along," Aamir said.

When Aamir Khan Introduced Gauri

On the occasion of his 60th birthday bash, Aamir told the media, "For one, she lives in Bangalore, or lived there till recently. So, I would fly down to meet her, and the media scrutiny is less there. So we stayed under the radar." He also introduced her with showbiz pals Shah Rukh and Salman.

Who Is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt is originally from Bengaluru and is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bengaluru. Aamir Khan shared he has known Gauri for 25 years but has been in a relationship for the last 18 months only. According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri studied at Blue Mountain School. She then pursued FDA Styling & Photography at the University of the Arts, London, in 2004. She started her professional career in 2005 and worked as a partner at Marmalade till 2010.

Gauri then joined the Bengaluru-based company 3'C Tex Pvt Ltd as a Partner, Director, and Head of Design. She has also worked as a Consulting designer and buyer at The Leather Boutique. Gauri previously worked as a partner cum director at a BBlunt salon in Bengaluru before moving to Mumbai.