AAMIR KHAN

Aamir Khan confirms Arijit Singh’s involvement in ‘Ek Din’ despite singer’s playback break

Aamir Khan confirmed that Arijit Singh has lent his voice to Ek Din, despite the singer announcing a break from playback singing.

|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 09:33 PM IST|Source: ANI
Aamir Khan confirms Arijit Singh’s involvement in ‘Ek Din’ despite singer’s playback break(Image: X)

Mumbai: Just days after acclaimed singer Arijit Singh announced that he would be stepping back from playback singing, Bollywood actor and producer Aamir Khan visited the singer's hometown, Jiaganj, in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

Soon after videos of his visit went viral online, fans speculated about why the actor visited the singer's residence. The mystery has now been cleared, with Aamir Khan revealing that the visit was linked to his production venture 'Ek Din', for which 'Tum Hi Ho' singer has lent his voice.

The film is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan's son, alongside Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.

The official social media handle of Aamir Khan Productions posted on Instagram to thank Arijit for lending his voice to the film. Aamir also mentioned that the time he spent with Arijit and his family felt very special.

"Thank you, Arijit, for lending your voice to our film 'Ek Din'. The 4 days spent with you, your family and your team felt magical. Love, a," he wrote.

Take a look

The film was announced in January, and its teaser has already shown the lead pair's chemistry.

The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra. It is produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The music is by Ram Sampath, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Ek Din will release in theatres on May 1, 2026.

Arijit Singh shocked his fans when he announced he would no longer take on new assignments as a playback singer, bringing an end to a "wonderful" journey.

In a message shared with his fans on Instagram, Arijit expressed gratitude for the love he has received over the years. "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote in his post. 

