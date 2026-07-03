/Aamir Khan confirms July 5 wedding with partner Gauri Spratt: 'Ghar pe hi kar rahe hai...'

"Haan, meri shaadi ho rahi hai 5 July ko, aur bahut hi chhoti si shaadi hai. Ghar par hi kar rahe hain, dono families ke saath. Bahut hi khaas din hai humare liye. Sabki duayein aur blessings chahenge. Prarthana karein ki hum khush rahein aur humara safar achha rahe (Yes, I am getting married on July 5th, and it is going to be a very small, intimate wedding. We are hosting it at home with both our families. It is a very special day for us. We seek everyone's prayers and blessings; please pray for our happiness and a wonderful journey ahead)," he shared.