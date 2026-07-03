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  • /Aamir Khan confirms July 5 wedding with partner Gauri Spratt: 'Ghar pe hi kar rahe hai...'

Aamir Khan confirms July 5 wedding with partner Gauri Spratt: 'Ghar pe hi kar rahe hai...'

Aamir Khan Marrying Girlfriend: Gauri Spratt is originally from Bengaluru and is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bengaluru.

Published: Jul 03, 2026, 09:27 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 09:27 AM IST
Aamir Khan confirms July 5 wedding with partner Gauri Spratt: 'Ghar pe hi kar rahe hai...'
Image Credit: Instagram

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