Aamir Khan confirms wedding with GF Gauri Spratt: 'Marriage news is true...'

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is all set to walk down the aisle one more time. He is gearing up for his third wedding with current partner Gauri Spratt. The news broke on the internet and soon fans speculated about the wedding date in July. Now, finally the actor has reacted to the buzz and confirmed that indeed he is getting married next month.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan confesses he’s already married to girlfriend Gauri Spratt…'I'm really serious'

'Marriage news is true...'

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Speaking to Variety, Aamir said, "I’m currently traveling in the US. The news about the marriage is true. It’s on July 5."

The wedding confirmation comes after him previously commenting on how he might not formally marry Gauri but in his heart already feels 'married' to her as they moved in to their new pad.

For the unversed, in January this year, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aamir revealed that the duo have moved in to their swanky new apartment. Back then when quizzed about marriage, Aamir clarified that though they are serious about each other yet there are no immediate marriage plans. “Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that, you know, I will decide as we go along," Aamir said.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's third wedding with Gauri Spratt on cards: A look at his dating history & rumoured link-ups

About Aamir Khan's wedding plans

Looks like the couple is ready to take the plunge and formalise the relationship to the next level. This will be Aamir's third marriage after Reena and Kiran Rao. Aamir and Gauri's wedding will reportedly take place at actor's residence in the presence of his family and close friends in attendance.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt's love life

Aamir Khan introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the world during a media interaction in Mumbai on the sidelines of his 60th birthday celebration. Aamir told the media, "For one, she lives in Bangalore, or lived there till recently. So, I would fly down to meet her, and the media scrutiny is less there. So we stayed under the radar." He also introduced her with showbiz pals Shah Rukh and Salman.

Gauri Spratt is originally from Bengaluru and is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bengaluru. Aamir Khan shared he has known Gauri for 25 years but has been in a relationship for the last 18 months only.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri studied at Blue Mountain School. She then pursued FDA Styling & Photography at the University of the Arts, London, in 2004. She started her professional career in 2005 and worked as a partner at Marmalade till 2010.