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Aamir Khan–Gauri Spratt wedding: Preparations begin ahead of the big day | WATCH

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan confirmed at the screening of Pritam and Pedro that he will marry Gauri Spratt on July 5.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 02:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
Aamir Khan–Gauri Spratt wedding: Preparations begin ahead of the big day | WATCH
Image Credit: @kanpuriyaabhai/X)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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