Aamir Khan–Gauri Spratt wedding: Preparations begin ahead of the big day | WATCH

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has confirmed that he will marry his partner, Gauri Spratt, on July 5. The actor made the announcement while interacting with the media at the screening of Pritam and Pedro in Mumbai.
Sharing details about the ceremony, Aamir revealed that the wedding will be a private affair, attended only by close family members and friends. The celebrations will take place at his Mumbai residence.
"Haan, meri shaadi ho rahi hai 5 July ko, aur bahut hi chhoti si shaadi hai. Ghar par hi kar rahe hain, dono families ke saath. Bahut hi khaas din hai humare liye. Sabki duayein aur blessings chahenge. Prarthana karein ki hum khush rahein aur humara safar achha rahe."
(Yes, I am getting married on July 5, and it is going to be a very small, intimate wedding. We are hosting it at home with both our families. It is a very special day for us. We seek everyone's prayers and blessings. Please pray for our happiness and a wonderful journey ahead.)
Ahead of the big day, visuals from Aamir Khan's residence have surfaced online and are quickly going viral on social media. The videos show preparations in full swing as the actor's luxurious home is being readied for the intimate ceremony.
While the wedding will be a low-key affair, the atmosphere around the residence reflects the excitement of the upcoming celebration. The usually quiet lanes of Pali Hill are abuzz with activity, with paparazzi capturing glimpses of the ongoing arrangements.
Take a look:
Aamir Khan introduced Gauri Spratt to the media during his 60th birthday celebrations in March. Since then, the couple has remained in the spotlight, with fans eagerly following updates about their relationship.
Aamir Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The couple later separated.
The actor then married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. They announced their separation in 2021 but continue to co-parent their son, Azad, and have maintained an amicable relationship.
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