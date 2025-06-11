Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh And 10 Debutantes Of Sitaare Zameen Par Wear Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla At Premiere

New Delhi: As the release date of Sitaare Zameen Par, the spiritual sequel to the 2007 superhit Taare Zameen Par draws closer, excitement is reaching a fever pitch. While the trailer offered a glimpse into a world filled with love, laughter, and happiness, the makers are keeping the buzz alive with the film’s soulful songs. Now, with the film all set for its grand premiere, the team will be seen spreading magic in outfits designed by renowned Indian fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Team Sitaare Zameen Par will be gracing the premiere in ensembles by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and the 10 shining Sitaare of the film will be wearing bespoke designs by the iconic duo. The makers also shared a video capturing a delightful interaction between Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and the designers.

As everyone appeared visibly excited for the big day, the video was accompanied by the caption:

"Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla are getting our Sitaare ready for the Premiere

CAN YOU FEEL OUR EXCITEMENT?"

Watch #SitaareZameenPar – 20th June, Only in Theatres. Trailer out now.



Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The film is directed by R. S. Prasanna, known for the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. He now returns for his biggest collaboration yet with Sitaare Zameen Par.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, alongside the 10 rising stars. Lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya, with music composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka also onboard as producers. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par hits theatres on 20th June 2025.