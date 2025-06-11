Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2914533https://zeenews.india.com/people/aamir-khan-genelia-deshmukh-and-10-debutantes-of-sitaare-zameen-par-wear-abu-jani-and-sandeep-khosla-at-premiere-2914533.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SITAARE ZAMEEN PAR

Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh And 10 Debutantes Of Sitaare Zameen Par Wear Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla At Premiere

Team Sitaare Zameen Par will be gracing the premiere in ensembles by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 06:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh And 10 Debutantes Of Sitaare Zameen Par Wear Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla At Premiere

New Delhi: As the release date of Sitaare Zameen Par, the spiritual sequel to the 2007 superhit Taare Zameen Par draws closer, excitement is reaching a fever pitch. While the trailer offered a glimpse into a world filled with love, laughter, and happiness, the makers are keeping the buzz alive with the film’s soulful songs. Now, with the film all set for its grand premiere, the team will be seen spreading magic in outfits designed by renowned Indian fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Team Sitaare Zameen Par will be gracing the premiere in ensembles by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and the 10 shining Sitaare of the film will be wearing bespoke designs by the iconic duo. The makers also shared a video capturing a delightful interaction between Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and the designers.

As everyone appeared visibly excited for the big day, the video was accompanied by the caption:
"Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla are getting our Sitaare ready for the Premiere
CAN YOU FEEL OUR EXCITEMENT?"

Watch #SitaareZameenPar – 20th June, Only in Theatres. Trailer out now.
 

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The film is directed by R. S. Prasanna, known for the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. He now returns for his biggest collaboration yet with Sitaare Zameen Par.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, alongside the 10 rising stars. Lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya, with music composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka also onboard as producers. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par hits theatres on 20th June 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK