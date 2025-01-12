Aamir Khan Hosts Celebration For Son Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa Trailer Success

New Delhi: Aamir Khan recently hosted a special celebration at his residence to mark the overwhelming response to the trailer of Loveyapa, the highly anticipated romantic comedy starring his son, Junaid Khan, and debutant Khushi Kapoor. The trailer, which was unveiled recently, offers a glimpse into the vibrant and heartwarming world of Loveyapa, capturing the youthful energy and quirky charm of its protagonists. With an engaging mix of humor, romance, and the complexities of modern relationships, the film is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about projects in Bollywood.

According to sources close to the family, Aamir Khan organized the celebration to honor not just his son Junaid, but also Khushi Kapoor and the entire cast and crew of Loveyapa for their hard work and dedication.

The industry insider revealed, "Aamir Khan kept a party at his place to celebrate the overwhelming response on the trailer of Loveyapa for his son Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor and the whole cast and crew of the film!" The event was a joyous occasion, with close family and friends joining in to toast the film’s success.

The trailer for Loveyapa unveils a Gen Z love story that takes a dramatic 360-degree turn following an unexpected phone swap.

Set in the world of modern romance, Loveyapa promises a heartwarming journey filled with unforgettable performances, lively music, and stunning visuals.

Loveyapa is set to hit theaters on February 7, 2025.