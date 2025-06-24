Aamir Khan Hosts Special Screening Of Sitaare Zameen Par For President Droupadi Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: Actor Aamir Khan is currently enjoying the massive success of his latest release, Sitaare Zameen Par, in theatres. In a remarkable gesture, he hosted a special screening of the film for President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Shortly after the screening, the President of India took to social media to share a photograph with Aamir Khan, captioning it: “Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Shri Aamir Khan called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Shri Aamir Khan called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/Jx6QV7OFYj — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 24, 2025

Aamir and President Murmu posed for photos and discussed the film, along with broader aspects of the Indian film industry. For the occasion, Aamir wore a white kurta paired with jeans.

During his visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Aamir Khan also had a brief, unexpected encounter with the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Sharing their photo, the Chief Minister’s Office wrote: “When Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the President, he had a brief encounter with the sensitive Bollywood actor-director Aamir Khan. They exchanged pleasantries and conveyed best wishes to each other.”

A spiritual successor to his acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par continues Khan’s legacy of using cinema to raise awareness and foster emotional engagement with real-life issues. The film has been widely praised for its heartfelt storytelling and educational value. This special screening is yet another example of Rashtrapati Bhavan embracing art that promotes national dialogue and social understanding.

Presented by Aamir Khan Productions, the film introduces 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna—best known for the barrier-breaking Shubh Mangal Saavdhan—the film marks his most significant collaboration yet with Aamir Khan Productions. Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, alongside the ensemble of new talent. The film features lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music by the acclaimed trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. The screenplay is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka also serving as producers, Sitaare Zameen Par was released in theatres on June 20, 2025.