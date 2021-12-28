Aamir Khan kisses daughter Ira Khan in adorable Christmas click, fans say, 'the man never ages'

NEW DELHI: Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan's Christmas celebration was all about family and love. On Monday, Ira shared an inside glimpse into her intimate celebrations with her father, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, on Instagram, and the photos have left their fans in awe.

In one of the photos, Aamir can be seen kissing Ira. Nupur's cousin Zayn Marie also dropped a comment on Ira's post, writing, "Love you, baby!!! Happy Holidays to all of you! Can't wait to see the baaaagg."

Aamir Khan's fans also flooded the comment box with some adorable compliments, saying, "The man never ages." Another fan tagged Aamir as 'legend'.

Ira Khan is the eldest child of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira has been quite vocal about her relationship with Nupur Shikhare, who is a fitness trainer, and often drops photos with him. Their mushy love-filled photos have several times set the internet on fire. Ira and Nupur made their relationship Instagram official in February this year. Sharing a picture with Nupur on Promise Day, Ira had written, "It's an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy."

On the work front, Ira Khan made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea in 2019. Aamir Khan, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film was earlier aiming for a Christmas 2021 release. However, the team announced that the Advait Chauhan directorial will head to theatres on April 14, on the occasion of Baisakhi.

