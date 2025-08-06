New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan has leased four luxe apartments in Bandra area reportedly as the society where he stays is likely to undergo redevelopment. The actor has rented four apartments in the area near fellow superstar Shah Rukh Khan's temporary abode in Mumbai.

According to HT, the monthly rent is about Rs 24.5 lakh, attributing to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com. The apartments are located on Nargis Dutt Road in Pali Hill, in a society named Wilnomona Apartment.

Aamir has reportedly signed a five-year lease, from May 2025 to May 2030, with a lock-in period of 45 months. The agreement includes a security deposit of over Rs 1.46 crore, a stamp duty of Rs 4 lakh, and a registration fee of Rs 2,000. The rent will increase 5% annually, reports News18.

The Virgo Cooperative Housing Society, where Aamir Khan originally stays is all set for redevelopment which includes an ultra-premium sea-facing residences priced above Rs 1 lakh per sq ft. Some of the new units are estimated to be worth over Rs 100 crore.

Many top Bollywood star including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, late Dilip Kumar, Jackie Shroff, and Sanjay Dutt, among several others, own property in the Pali Hill area of Bandra in Mumbai, as per media reports.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par - a sports comedy drama directed by RS Prasanna. It is a spiritual successor to Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, and stars him and Genelia Deshmukh. It is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions, and follows a suspended basketball coach who must serve community service by helping a team of players with disabilities prepare for a tournament.

The film received an overwhelming response from fans and critics alike. It has now been made available for viewing on YouTube.