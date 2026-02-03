Aamir Khan makes surprise visit to Arijit Singh’s Jiaganj home amid singer’s retirement buzz - pics

New Delhi: Days after popular singer Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing, Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan made a quiet visit to his Jiaganj home in Murshidabad, West Bengal. Several videos of the actor went viral on social media, which led to a lot of buzz about why the he rushed there.

Aamir Khan visits Arijit Singh

In one of the viral videos, Aamir is seen getting down from his the car, even waving at the shutterbugs trying to capture him. While reason behind his visit is not known, many speculated online that he dropped by to check on the singer and persuade him to not retire completely. However, no official confirmation about the reason behind his visit is made public yet.

Arijit Singh lent his vocals to many superhit tracks of Aamir Khan. He recently sang 2 beautiful songs - Tere Hawaale and Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi—for Aamir's official remake of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in 2022.

Arijit Singh announces retirement

A few days back, Arijit shocked his fans and friends by announcing his decision to retire from playback singing on social media. He wrote: Arijit expressed his gratitude for the love he has received over the years. "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote in his post on Instagram handle.

Arijit kickstarted his career by participating in the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. He made his Bollywood film debut in 2011 with the song Phir Mohabbat (Murder 2). He received wider recognition with the release of "Tum Hi Ho" from Aashiqui 2 in 2013, which earned him his first Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer. Known for his mesmerising voice, Singh's songs have resonated with the audiences across age groups.