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  • /Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt as daughter Ira and son Junaid cheer him on in viral wedding video

Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt as daughter Ira and son Junaid cheer him on in viral wedding video

Aamir Khan has tied the knot with longtime partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate registered ceremony attended by family and close friends. A viral video from the wedding shows his children, Junaid and Ira, applauding as the couple exchanged vows.

Published: Jul 05, 2026, 06:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt as daughter Ira and son Junaid cheer him on in viral wedding video
Image Credit: Irfan Pathan, Instagram

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