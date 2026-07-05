/Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt as daughter Ira and son Junaid cheer him on in viral wedding video

Meanwhile, the first photo from Aamir and Gauri's wedding showed Aamir smiling as he signed the marriage papers, while Gauri sat beside him. Aamir's 15-year-old son, Azad Rao Khan, from his marriage to Kiran Rao, was seen holding a ring box. Not just that, Gauri’s son from her previous marriage also stood between Aamir and Gauri, holding a box containing a ring.