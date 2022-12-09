Aamir Khan MASSIVELY trolled for performing kalash puja with ex-wife Kiran Rao, spotted with tilak on forehead

NEW DELHI: Actor Aamir Khan and his former wife Kiran Rao recently performed a puja as per Hindu rituals at the office of Aamir Khan Productions. Soon the pictures from the ceremony found their way to the internet and went viral. While some of his fans hailed the actor after the photos surfaced on the internet, there were a few who began trolling him and accused him for doing the puja for publicity. The photos were shared by Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan on his social media account.

Aamir is seen donning a blue kurta with blue denims and teamed it with a white shawl and a Nehru cap. He was also spotted with a red tilak on his forehead and was seen performing aarti. Kiran, who was seen standig next to him, was dressed in a oversized blue shirt and pants. The office where the puja took place was decorated with balloons. A few people were also seen in the backdrop.

However, as soon as the pictures started doing rounds on social media, netizens began thrashing the '3 Idiots' actor and called the puja ceremony a facade.

A comment read, "Nautanki hindu audience k liye."

Another tweet read, "Will always love both #Aamir and #Kiran."

Another post read, "Nautanki sala...picture flop hue to abhi ye chalu hua iska."

"Its all poor attempts from not getting wiped out of industry, Guys now its our turn to give him a new identity King Of Flops."

"Akhir aukat par aahi gaya na madarchod."

"Nautanki, akal thikane aa gayi."

"Sharm aani chahiye aamir khan ko", wrote another.

Aamir and Kira Rao ended their 15-year-old marriage last year. The couple announced the news on social media and left their fans stunned. However, the duo continue to remain cordial with each other and are often spotted in each other's company. Kiran was recently seen attending Aamir's daughter Ira Khan's engagement ceremony with her beau Nupur Shikhare. The duo was seen jetting out of Mumbai and reportedly attended FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

For now, Aamir is happily spending the time with his family and has even stated that he would be returning to acting after a year. Khan, whose last theatrical release "Laal Singh Chaddha? opened to mixed reviews and poor box office collections, will be seen in a special role in the upcoming movie 'Salaam Venky'. The 57-year-old star, however, has no plans to headline a film.

"I am not doing anything. I have been working for a long time, so now I want to spend time with family. Work is underway on Paani foundation, and there are other things as well. I will come back to acting after a year. But you can see me in a small role in this film ('Salaam Venky')," Khan told reporters here at the premier of the movie directed by Revathy.