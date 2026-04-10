Aamir Khan on turning alcoholic: 'Drank almost a bottle a night’ after ex-wife Reena Dutta left his home

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan has always been open about his personal life. Recently, he featured on Duologue with Barun Das, and shared how after his divorce from first wife, Reena Dutta, he turned to alcohol and drank almost every night for nearly one and a half years.

Aamir Khan recalled the hard times and said: "I was a teetotaller until I went through my first divorce with Reena. And then, on the first day when she left with the kids and I was alone at home, I couldn’t handle my emotions at that time. I had never, I used to never drink alcohol. I had drunk once or twice for a couple of scenes, but that was only because I had to drink for the scene. I mean, I was not into alcohol at all."

He added, "That night, I had alcohol at home to serve guests and all that, so I started drinking. And for the next one and a half years, I drank almost a bottle a night. Now that’s really extreme, from a person who was a teetotaller to someone who consumes a bottle a night is very extreme."

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Aamir Khan's marriages and divorce

Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta, who even appeared briefly in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (his maiden full-time leading role) in 1986. The couple have two children together - Junai and Ira. They ended their 16 years of marriage in December 2002, he filed for divorce and Reena took custody of both children.

Later, in 2005, he tied the knot married with Kiran Rao, who had been an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker in Lagaan. In July 2021, the couple announced their separation and continue to co-parent their son Azad Rao Khan.

Aamir Khan ended speculation about his link-up rumours and on his 60th birthday, he publicly introduced Gauri Spratt as his girlfriend, confirming their 18-month relationship.