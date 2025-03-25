Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2877127https://zeenews.india.com/people/aamir-khan-or-rick-yune-fans-speculate-about-empuraan-villain-in-new-poster-reveal-2877127.html
NewsLifestylePeople
L2: EMPURAAN

'Aamir Khan Or Rick Yune?' Fans Speculate About L2: Empuraan Villain In New Poster Reveal

Fans are buzzing with speculation over the identity of the villain in L2: Empuraan after Prithviraj Sukumaran unveiled a new poster, with Aamir Khan and Rick Yune among the top guesses.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 04:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Aamir Khan Or Rick Yune?' Fans Speculate About L2: Empuraan Villain In New Poster Reveal (Image: X)

New Delhi: With just two days before the release of L2: Empuraan, Prithviraj Sukumaran has revealed a fresh poster showcasing the film’s mysterious villain. The poster features an actor with his back turned, wearing an outfit emblazoned with a striking red dragon.

As fans flooded the comment section of Prithviraj's post, speculation about the actor's identity ran wild. 

One fan commented, “It’s Aamir Khan, look at his ears,” while another said, “If Aamir Khan is the villain, the face-off will be huge.” Others remained firm in their belief that the actor is Rick Yune, with one fan writing, “So, It's Rick Yune ...! 100% Confirmed” Another even took to AI Grok, asking, “Does this photo bear a major resemblance to Rick Yune?”

L2: Empuraan (L2E), the highly anticipated sequel to Lucifer (2019), stars Mohanlal and is jointly produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Lyca Productions, and Sri Gokulam Movies. Written by Murali Gopy, the film boasts music by Deepak Dev, cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev, and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.

The success of Lucifer, which earned over Rs 200 crore and became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, has raised expectations for the sequel, which is set to hit theaters on March 27, 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK