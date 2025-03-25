'Aamir Khan Or Rick Yune?' Fans Speculate About L2: Empuraan Villain In New Poster Reveal

New Delhi: With just two days before the release of L2: Empuraan, Prithviraj Sukumaran has revealed a fresh poster showcasing the film’s mysterious villain. The poster features an actor with his back turned, wearing an outfit emblazoned with a striking red dragon.

As fans flooded the comment section of Prithviraj's post, speculation about the actor's identity ran wild.

One fan commented, “It’s Aamir Khan, look at his ears,” while another said, “If Aamir Khan is the villain, the face-off will be huge.” Others remained firm in their belief that the actor is Rick Yune, with one fan writing, “So, It's Rick Yune ...! 100% Confirmed” Another even took to AI Grok, asking, “Does this photo bear a major resemblance to Rick Yune?”

So, It's Rick Yune ...! 100% Confirmed — Ananthajith Asokkumar (@iamananthajith) March 24, 2025

L2: Empuraan (L2E), the highly anticipated sequel to Lucifer (2019), stars Mohanlal and is jointly produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Lyca Productions, and Sri Gokulam Movies. Written by Murali Gopy, the film boasts music by Deepak Dev, cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev, and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.

The success of Lucifer, which earned over Rs 200 crore and became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, has raised expectations for the sequel, which is set to hit theaters on March 27, 2025.