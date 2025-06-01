Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Mahabharat? Actor Hints This Could Be His Last Project: 'Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna…'

New Delhi: As fans eagerly await the much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan has made headlines with a major revelation. In a recent interview, the actor stated that he will begin work on Mahabharat following the release of Sitaare Zameen Par.

What left fans stunned was Aamir hinting that Mahabharat might be his final film. In an interview with podcaster Raj Shamani, the star revealed that the project is his dream and his focus is on bringing the legendary epic to life.

Will Aamir Khan Retire After Mahabharat?

When Raj Shamani asked Aamir Khan what his last film would be if he were to make one, the actor replied that he believes he won’t be able to do anything after Mahabharat. He said:

“Layered hai, emotion hai, scale hai, har cheez hai usme. Har cheez jo duniya mein hai, woh aapko Mahabharat mein milegi.”

(It’s layered, emotional, grand in scale—everything you see in the world, you’ll find in Mahabharat.)

Further elaborating, the 3 Idiots actor hinted that he might feel he has nothing more to offer to his audience after completing the epic.

Aamir added that he hopes to die with his “shoes on”—still working. He said:

“I hope that I die with my shoes on. Lekin kyunki aap pooch rahe hain, to ek hi cheez hai jo main soch sakta hoon. Shayad yeh karne ke baad mere andar woh emotion aaye ki ab iske baad mujhe kuch nahi karna, shayad.”

(But since you’re asking, this is the only thing I can think of. Maybe after doing this, I’ll feel like I don’t want to do anything else—maybe.)

He also expressed uncertainty about directing the film himself.

Regarding the casting, Aamir said, “We’ll see who we should cast based on who’s appropriate for which part.”

Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. A remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions, the movie stars Genelia D’Souza in the lead role and introduces 10 new child actors. It is scheduled to release on June 20.