Aamir Khan Receives Emotional Letter From Fan For Bringing 'Sitaare Zameen Par' To Life

New Delhi: Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par is ruling hearts like never before. The film has arrived as a wholesome family entertainer with a heart-touching story. Having opened to amazing reviews, it has been garnering tremendous word of mouth. The film has struck a deep chord with audiences, with Aamir Khan receiving heartfelt letters of appreciation from viewers for choosing such a sensitive subject and bringing it into mainstream cinema that has the power to represent the lives of many kids out there.

The film has made a significant impact, prompting people to write to him about how the story brought the lives of their loved ones to the big screen. The heartfelt representation of a delicate topic resonated deeply, becoming the voice of many and moving audiences across the country. Everyone expressed their gratitude to Aamir Khan.

Take A Look At The Post:

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra and Simran Mangeshkar.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and the music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka as the producer.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 superhit Taare Zameen Par is released in theatres on 20th June, 2025.