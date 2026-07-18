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  • /Aamir Khan reportedly receives threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang; Mumbai police await formal complaint

Aamir Khan reportedly receives threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang; Mumbai police await formal complaint

Mumbai Police are verifying a viral Facebook post allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatening Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, though neither the actor nor his team has lodged a formal complaint yet.

Published: Jul 18, 2026, 12:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
Aamir Khan reportedly receives threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang; Mumbai police await formal complaint
Image Credit: IANS

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